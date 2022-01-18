Ex-railwayman on track for success after opening Shrewsbury model shop

Toby Pedley from Salopian Models says people are glad to have a specialist shop back in the town centre again

Salopian Models, in Castle Street, Shrewsbury, is open for business after ex-train dispatcher Toby Pedley moved from the town's market hall.

The shop is the only one in the town centre which specialises in model trains, Airfix planes and Scalextric, and Toby told how he turned his passion into his job.

"As a kid I used to like trains. I used to go to Severn Valley Railway as a youngster. Then I used to work on the railway."

Toby then worked as a security guard before taking his stall at the market.

"I'd been at the market hall for about four years," he said.

"I've just outgrown the market. My partner Sara pushed me to take the next step.

"The new shop is in a great location on a busy thoroughfare. I think in some ways Covid has helped in terms of landlords being a bit more receptive to bringing the rates down."

Toby opened his new shop on January 10, and said: "So far it's been really good. So many people have appeared. I put a Facebook post out on Monday with a couple of pictures, and so far it's been viewed 51,000 times.

"There have been 200-300 comments, mainly of people saying it's great to have a model shop in the town centre again."

Toby believes coronavirus lockdowns may have inspired hobbyists to get back into model making over the last couple of years.