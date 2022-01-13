Shrewsbury in the market again for a Best of British victory

Alison Staples, Robin Nugent and Libby Gilksman at Shrewsbury Market Hall, which is up for a UK award again

Shrewsbury Market Hall has been shortlisted for the final 10 in the bid to be named 'Britain's Favourite Market'.

The popular venue won the award back in 2018, and after bouncing back post-pandemic it is hoping for national success on a second occasion.

Kate Gittins, facilities manager at the town-centre venue, said they were thrilled at the latest success – something she said came as a reflection of the public's enjoyment and support of the market.

It comes following two years interrupted with off-on restrictions due to the pandemic, with Mrs Gittins describing the post-lockdown revival as "phenomenal".

She said: "We are absolutely thrilled, we are so excited that we are in the running again.

"We are incredibly proud of what we do here and I know the town is as well. We have some truly wonderful traders and it has become a real destination.

"It is a lovely space and it is full of wonderful business – so many of which are truly unique in what they do, and they are the reason people want to come and shop here."

Mrs Gittins said the market had come back "better and stronger" since the pandemic, adding: "It has been phenomenal. Some of the stall holders are saying they have had their best Christmas ever."