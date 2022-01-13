Ladder for Shropshire: Event to showcase apprenticeships

Amanda Carpenter from the Ladder for Shropshire and Jane Pritchard, community liaison for Aico, promote next month's apprenticeship event

The All About Apprenticeships event will be held from 2pm to 7pm on February 8 at Montgomery Waters Meadow, the home of Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

More than 25 employers, colleges, training providers and careers guidance specialists will be available at the event showcasing advanced manufacturing, engineering, construction, digital, administration, hospitality, hair and beauty, agriculture, health and social care, and many others.

Many of the stands will be interactive giving the opportunity to learn more about careers in particular occupational areas.

Apprenticeship advisors will be on hand to give advice on finding and applying for apprenticeships including registering with the ‘Find an Apprenticeship’ service.

The event is being sponsored by Aico, PaveAways and the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, and is being organised by the Marches Skills Provider Network in conjunction with the Ladder for Shropshire.

The Ladder said it is delighted to once again be involved with the All About Apprenticeships event this year.

It said school and college leavers were badly affected by the pandemic last year with less careers advice and guidance available. As a result more young people remained in full-time education and fewer young people started apprenticeships.

Despite the pandemic there are more apprenticeship opportunities available in Shropshire than ever before, covering a wide range of occupational areas and levels, the Ladder added.

Amanda Carpenter, project lead for Ladder for Shropshire, said: “A survey conducted by the Shropshire Star indicated that more than 50 per cent of young people don’t know how to find and apply for an apprenticeship.

"That is why this event is so important. Employers are seeing apprenticeships as the way to build strong teams for the future. I would encourage young people, their parents and teachers to come along to find out about this important route to a good career.”

Booking is essential and can be done so by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/all-about-apprenticeships-tickets-244308943627