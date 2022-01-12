House growth continues in the region

House prices rose by up to 12 per cent in the region in 2021

House prices rose by up to 12 per cent in 2021, although they’re anticipated to moderate to about three per cent in 2022, according to Michael Williams, a partner at Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd based at Aberystwyth.

“We’ve seen record sales throughout Powys, Ceredigion, Shropshire and Gwynedd over the past year amid a significant growth in house prices throughout the region,” he said. “We anticipate growth to moderate to around three per cent in 2022, even with the Bank of England base rate increase to 0.25 per cent in December.

“Demand from house buyers in the area has been outstripping the supply of housing stock. However, following Christmas and new year we’ve seen a stepped increase in homeowners wanting to put their properties on the market.

“It’s been an encouraging start to the year. Many homebuyers are looking for larger properties, principally because they are spending greater time at home for work and leisure following the pandemic.”

He added: “Our advice to anyone thinking of selling their home is to seek a valuation from their estate agent and place it on the market. Prices have risen and demand is there. Combine that with anticipated inflation and base rate rises and now is the time to consider a house move, whether buying or selling.”

According to the Guild of Property Professionals, which Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd is a member of, an estimated 1.3 million residential property transactions will take place in the UK during 2022/2023 – eight per cent higher than the long-term average.

This is set against a private housing stock turnover of around 3.5 per cent in Powys and Ceredigion in 2021 and four per cent to 4.49 per cent in Shropshire during the same period.

The average rate of price change in Powys was 12 per cent, with the average house price at £216,998 compared to Shropshire which saw a 16.9 per cent increase and an average house price of £255,156. This equates to an average house price increase of between £21,600 and £22,700.

Demand for homes in towns ranging from Newtown and Welshpool, to Aberystwyth and Machynlleth, Llanidloes and Rhayader, and Oswestry continues to rise.