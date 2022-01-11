River view behind Shrewsbury pub's ambitious development plan

An artist's impression of the new balcony

Ollie Parry and Kev Rippard have approached Shropshire Council planners about creating a new balcony area at their bar in Smithfield Road to create a new view over the river.

Mr Parry said they have recently taken on the lease of the empty Wenlock Edge Farm Shop next door and they hope to smarten the area up as well as increase the pub's capacity to 500 people.

The sports bar and Shrewsbury Town fans' haven has been flooded several times recently and having an upstairs are would allow them to continue trading if and when they need to clean up again.

The Salopian's owners have recently taken on the lease of the empty Wenlock Edge Farm Shop next door. Photo: Google.

"The pre application was sent to the council planners in November to see what they think of it," said Mr Parry. "We hope to hear back from them this week.

"We then hope to lodge a planning application and sort out the building control matters. We hope the council likes it and thinks it will align with their Big Town plans to invest in the riverside.

"By mid April if all goes well we hope to have planning permission and be able to start work."

The view customers would enjoy from the balcony. Photo: Google.

"We want this balcony," said Mr Parry. "I have lived in Shrewsbury for most of my life. The Boathouse makes a killing when it is sunny with their beer garden on the river - there are no other pubs with that kind of offer.

"We want to create something with a similar effect, so that when it is sunny people want to come to our balcony with its views of the river."

The design and architectural work is being carried out by Base Architects, in Roushill, a short walk from the bar.

Mr Parry and Mr Rippard, who are 50/50 business partners, have co-owned the pub for 15 years and transformed it into a hugely successful business.