Businessman finds the key to success with shop opening

Dan Sault outside his Shropshire Lock and Key shop in Telford

Dan Sault launched his ‘Shropshire Lock and Key’ venture in Madeley and has enjoyed an extremely busy first year.

“I have been overwhelmed by the response to the business – we have been flat out since we opened 12 months ago,” said Dan, who worked as a locksmith for 15 years before taking on his own retail premises in Court Street.

Shop manager Lee McLaughlin added: “It was a definitely the right decision to take on the shop in Madeley as it is a great little town.

“We are enjoying being part of the community here and we have lots of local customers although our client base has now grown to cover a much wider area of Shropshire.”

Dan and Lee offer a 24/7 call out facility, as well as a range of other services.

Sally Themans of Love Madeley, an initiative which aims to promote the town, said that 2022 was looking good for the area.

“Several new businesses are in the pipeline to open in the coming months - including Boulton's Butchers and Mid West Planning – both made possible through Telford & Wrekin's Pride in Our High Street grants.

“There is a great spirit amongst the Madeley business community, all of whom work together on some great events and who share news and ideas on a regular basis.