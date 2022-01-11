Amy’s apprenticeship opens the door to a legal career

Amy Clennell

Amy Clennell, originally from Shawbirch and now living in Lawley, has finished a level two apprenticeship with Fodens, and is now studying a Bachelor of Laws degree through the Open University.

The 20-year-old, a former Charlton School student, said she had considered going to university after her A-levels – but decided the chance to earn a wage and gain work experience was a better option.

“University really isn’t the most important thing in the world; I think apprenticeships are a really good place to start,” she said.

“I believe that I am two years ahead of where I would otherwise have been now if I had gone to university.”

She added: “I feel that I have been very lucky securing this apprenticeship. It’s a really good stepping-stone, and there are so many options for me.

“The more experience people have from the ground up, the better – my apprenticeship with Telford College worked really well, and I feel this is a really good way to get into law.”

Fodens, which has a business centre at Lawley, just off junction six of the M54, is a strong supporter of apprenticeships and the benefits on on-the-job training.

Director Kelly Davies herself completed an NVQ in business administration before progressing onto several other law courses in conjunction with her work.

Chris Field, from Telford College’s employer engagement team, said: “Amy’s story is a perfect example of the wide range of career opportunities that a business administration apprenticeship can open up.

“It’s a fantastic way to start your career by gaining knowledge of an industry that you’re interested in, then seeing where the journey takes you.

“Somebody could start in business administration and then go into marketing, HR, sales, health and safety – and lots of other areas. It’s a very useful course for learning about how a business works.”

He added: “We’ve got a number of business administration vacancies at the moment, so this is a good time to create the foundation for a successful and rewarding career.”