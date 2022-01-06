Poundland to open more stores in 2022

BUSINESS COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 27/05/21 .Pics at Poundland Customer Support Centre, Walsall, for business feature. John Corser has details. Chief executive Barry Williams..

There are 30 fresh openings or relocations in the pipeline.

Four of the new stores will be among the largest in the group which already has more than 850 sites in the Uk and Ireland.

Poundland, which has its customer support centre located in Walsall town centre, is also accelerating its transformation plans with the rollout of chilled and frozen food ranges to more than 100 stores by the end of its financial year in September. That will take the total to around 350 in the UK and put it on track to pass the 500-mark in 2023.

Four of the new stores in the openings programme will be large format to feature the widest range of items.

The first of the large format stores will be at Nottingham Riverside Retail Park which will open in February, with more than 18,000 sq ft of retail space, three times larger than a typical 6,000 sq ft Poundland.

It will be followed soon after by Teesside Retail Park in Thornaby, with a 15,250 sq ft ground floor and a 5,474 sq ft mezzanine.

These flagship outlets will also have a surprise in store because they will sell items never previously sold by Poundland and details will be announced closer to opening.

Poundland’s managing director Barry Williams said: “I’m so proud of what our colleagues have achieved in 2021 and I’m excited about what we can deliver in 2022.

“The coming year will see us step up our transformation programme – including some of our largest stores and widest ranges – as we become the Poundland we know our customers want us to be.

“From groceries to clothing, homewares to frozen food, day-by-day we’ll continue to bring much more to customers in new and exciting stores tailor-made for where they live and how they want to shop.”

Poundland opened its first store in Burton upon Trent in 1990 and now has around 18,000 staff who serve over seven million customers every week.