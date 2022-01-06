Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Poundland to open more stores in 2022

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Poundland plan to open new stores during 2022 as it continues to grow in the UK.

BUSINESS COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 27/05/21 .Pics at Poundland Customer Support Centre, Walsall, for business feature. John Corser has details. Chief executive Barry Williams..
BUSINESS COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 27/05/21 .Pics at Poundland Customer Support Centre, Walsall, for business feature. John Corser has details. Chief executive Barry Williams..

There are 30 fresh openings or relocations in the pipeline.

Four of the new stores will be among the largest in the group which already has more than 850 sites in the Uk and Ireland.

Poundland, which has its customer support centre located in Walsall town centre, is also accelerating its transformation plans with the rollout of chilled and frozen food ranges to more than 100 stores by the end of its financial year in September. That will take the total to around 350 in the UK and put it on track to pass the 500-mark in 2023.

Four of the new stores in the openings programme will be large format to feature the widest range of items.

The first of the large format stores will be at Nottingham Riverside Retail Park which will open in February, with more than 18,000 sq ft of retail space, three times larger than a typical 6,000 sq ft Poundland.

It will be followed soon after by Teesside Retail Park in Thornaby, with a 15,250 sq ft ground floor and a 5,474 sq ft mezzanine.

These flagship outlets will also have a surprise in store because they will sell items never previously sold by Poundland and details will be announced closer to opening.

Poundland’s managing director Barry Williams said: “I’m so proud of what our colleagues have achieved in 2021 and I’m excited about what we can deliver in 2022.

“The coming year will see us step up our transformation programme – including some of our largest stores and widest ranges – as we become the Poundland we know our customers want us to be.

“From groceries to clothing, homewares to frozen food, day-by-day we’ll continue to bring much more to customers in new and exciting stores tailor-made for where they live and how they want to shop.”

Poundland opened its first store in Burton upon Trent in 1990 and now has around 18,000 staff who serve over seven million customers every week.

It is part of Pepco Group with 3,363 stores across Europe. Poundland also trades internationally through its Dealz brand in Poland, Spain and The Republic of Ireland.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News