450 jobs on offer to 'help Covid fight' in Telford

Sirane in Telford is looking to take people on for the roles immediately

Sirane, based on Stafford Park in Telford, said it needed up to 450 new workers, who would "support the battle against Covid 19".

According to the company the jobs will be in light assembly work and are initially temporary, but a spokesman added that there is the possibility of some becoming permanent.

Simon Balderson, managing director of Sirane, said: “We have hundreds of vacancies that we need to fill fast, so if you’re looking for immediate work please get in touch.

“There’s a strong possibility of permanent positions, both within this area and elsewhere in the company, for people who prove themselves.”

The company said the jobs are available working across all shift patterns, including nights.

Sirane is a Telford-based packaging manufacturer, with expertise in absorbency, flexibles – bags, pouches and films, and board.

The company focuses on food packaging, lab supplies and services, medical & healthcare and horticultural products.

The lab supplies & services division deals with the manufacture of components, clinical diagnostic kits assembly, technology & tracking, and compliant postage and transportation.