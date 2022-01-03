Sustainability store joins 'Just One Bottle' climate change campaign

Maria MacNae at Refill Your Boots is taking part in the Just One Bottle campaign to help fight climate change

The 'Just One Bottle' campaign was launched on January 1, which has seen refill shops in the county and across the UK coming together with the same goal – to help the fight against climate change.

Refill Your Boots, in Whitchurch, is just one store taking part in the campaign, which aims to encourage people to try refilling 'just one bottle'.

Maria MacNae, owner of Refill Your Boots, said: “We know it can feel overwhelming for people to know where to start when it comes to environmental issues, so we’re encouraging people to start small and just refill one bottle.”

The Just One Bottle campaign has also been launched to empower individuals and show people that each small contribution can go towards the fight against climate change.

Keli King. from The Little Green Pantry in Wellington. and Dan Thomas. from The Refill Emporium in Market Drayton, will also be taking part in the campaign which is inspiring a "combined effort" from people to reduce plastic waste.

Dan said that "people are becoming more aware" and that shopping sustainably is "not necessarily more expensive" than going to a supermarket to shop.

He has noticed that there is a sense of nostalgia to this method of shopping– which particularly appeals to the older generation – and that young people often shop sustainably because they are being educated on the issue.

Dan said that "there is a very good network which isn't there in other industries", with zero-waste stores working together by sharing ideas and supplies, in order to try to change people's shopping habits.