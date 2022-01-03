Chamber to lobby government for more support for business

Richard Sheehan

It comes following another challenging year for the region's businesses who have been impacted by Covid restrictions as well as cashflow, supply chain and recruitment issues.

The pandemic initially brought the global economy to a halt but business adjusted, with the more nimble taking advantage of the move online while others struggle to find a way forward.

While some sectors have flourished over the last 12 months, others including the hospitality industry have been hit the hardest.

Looking ahead, Richard Sheehan, chief executive of the chamber, not only warned of more challenges for businesses, but opportunities too.

"If the past two years have taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected, take nothing for granted, and be ready for whatever life has to throw at us," he said.

"Here at Shropshire Chamber, we’ve been working harder than ever to ensure that the business community remains informed and supported through some of the most difficult trading conditions in living memory.

"It’s clear that 2022 will come with yet more challenges – but it will also present opportunities too.

"The Shropshire business community has shown creativity, adaptability, determination and innovation in huge measures since the first Covid lockdown.

"Companies have ‘found a way’ during the darkest of times, and we know that some are only just beginning to get back on their feet.

"We are lobbying hard to ensure that the Government will continue to support them as they face cashflow, supply chain and recruitment challenges."

Mr Sheehan said the chamber has developed a plan designed to support the business community for the next three years, with some "ambitious but achievable targets".

"We are looking to double our membership – something that’s never been done before, but we see absolutely no reason why it can’t be achieved," he said.

"How will we do this? By providing a suite of events that are innovative and creative, embracing topics and sectors that are relevant to the burning issues of today.

"Our intelligence from the ground is telling us many things about challenges around business at the moment, not least the recruitment of staff.

"We are committed to providing a programme of rapid upskilling – short, sharp, high-impact training that will help company owners to upskill their teams, create a more productive workforce and boost profitability.

"Investing in your workforce is a vital part of staff retention, and we all know that there are challenges ahead when it comes to keeping your best and most important workers. We must do everything we can to hold on to the assets that we have got.

"Our international trade support team have done an incredible job over the past year, supporting £100 million of imported and exported goods in Shropshire. This is an incredibly impressive achievement.

"We’ve also worked hard on promoting a series of initiatives around helping businesses to embrace net zero, including a successful conference in the birthplace of industry, the Ironbridge Gorge."

Mr Sheehan added: "The business support landscape has become one of the most confusing ever, but it’s really important that we hear from local businesses, and that the voice of Shropshire is heard by the UK’s policy-makers.