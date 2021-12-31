Growth continues to accelerate for Telford firm

Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner JP, with co-founders Peter Reay and Jon West

i2r Packaging Solutions Ltd received a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade in 2020, recognising the strategic investment and growth across all areas which has attracted global attention.

As well as investing in five new high speed process lines at its Telford manufacturing site, the aluminium foil tray manufacturer has invested £750,000 in new tooling to significantly expand its range of wrinklewall products.

The investments follow increased demand in the UK and internationally and the move is set to boost capacity and i2r’s product range by a further 20 per cent.

New wrinklewall products include pie, quiche and dessert foils amongst others and have recently been rolled out supported by an extensive marketing campaign.

i2r is one of only 220 UK organisations to win the prestigious Queen’s Award and is a clear sign the company is going from strength-to-strength and its products and services are in demand from firms in the UK and overseas.

Jon West, i2r’s commercial director, said: “Despite the challenges presented by Covid-19, we are currently seeing increased demand across a number of key markets for our products, which is helping to create the momentum we are experiencing.

“Investing in the new presses and new tool profiles is really exciting, not only for the business and its employees but also for the wider customer base.

“Our continued investment in Telford is vitally important for excellence in customer service, lowest cost manufacturing and expansion into new markets.

“It’s also vitally important that our customer message is really clear in terms of investing to provide further choice and innovation, building on our unmatched history as a packaging solutions provider.”

The company’s international ambitions for further growth focus on countries where there is a desire for high-quality convenience foods, together with demographic similarities in terms of shopping and eating habits, population density and levels of income in comparison with the UK market.

Due to its continued growth, the company has expanded its manufacturing arm at its Hortonwood factory in Telford and has also opened a brand new office HQ just minutes away at Hadley Park.

i2r welcomed The Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire to the new Hadley Park headquarters to officially open the new offices in November and to present the Queen’s award which wasn’t presented in 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “i2r Packaging Solutions is a company which continues to venture into new marketplaces and geographical regions in the UK and around the world.

“We are thrilled that the company has expanded its manufacturing footprint and opened its new office HQ in Telford.

“The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is an excellent achievement which highlights the company’s commitment to international trade and they should be really proud of their success.”

Peter Reay, CEO of i2r Packaging Solutions, added: “After 15 years in the area, I remain a big supporter of both the wider Shropshire region and Telford in particular.