Telford hotel unveils major health club upgrade

Plan of the new gym

Working with Life Fitness, it is rolling out a major investment programme as its fulfils its vision to make its hotels the "best fitness offering hotel group" in the country.

The upgraded health club will boast a state-of-the-art gym, complete with top of the range Life Fitness equipment, all fully connected to offer the latest in technology and immersive workout experience.

This will include Discover SE3HD interactive cardio machines, IC7 indoor cycle bikes, along with various strength and cable machines and lifting areas.

In addition, the QHotels Health Club has created a fun, exciting and energetic workout environment with the introduction of the Life Fitness SYNRGY station, which enables members of all abilities to train independently or in a small group.

Every user will have access to the LF Connect app, downloadable on Apple and Android phones. This will allow people to track their workouts. All the machines have an easy start-up screen and offer everything from a traditional viewing screen to on-demand workouts of various lengths, or even an interactive live filmed walk, run or cycle route from a selection of around the world lifescape courses.

The ambitious project is being delivered with partner Life Fitness, which has spent 50 years creating equipment and experiences for amateurs through to professionals alike around the world. Its equipment is used by the Lawn Tennis Association and their Wimbledon contenders and major sporting facilities and talent globally.

Jodi Phillips, UK business development and hospitality manager of Life Fitness, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to provide equipment and programming to Telford Hotel that will provide its guests and members from across Shropshire with premium, effective exercise experiences.

"At Life Fitness, we pride ourselves on working with our partners to understand their vision and requirements, then bringing these to life with our wide range of solutions. We have seen an increase in people wanting more on-demand sessions and personalised programmes when they visit a fitness suite, and we’re pleased that The QHotels Collection vision reflects this, too."

Keith Pickard, director of The QHotels Collection, added: “It has always been our desire to offer the best gyms, fitness and leisure activities in the country. Now after 18 months of planning and looking for the perfect partner, that vision is real. This will also be our biggest investment in over two decades and the best you can get.