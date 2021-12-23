Wilko to move Shrewsbury store from Pride Hill centre early next year

Wilko will move from Shrewsbury's Pride Hill Centre to the Darwin Centre early next year.

Wilko will be relocating from the Pride Hill Centre in Shrewsbury to the town's Darwin Centre.

Shropshire Council, which owns the sites, said the move would take place early next year.

Wilko is the latest in a number of stores to make the switch, as the council looks to redevelop the Pride Hill Centre as part of a wider Riverside project.

Wilko is the final business to leave the site, which means it is now fully vacant, with a council statement describing it as "ready for future re-development".

Wilko’s new store will be on level three of the Darwin Centre, opposite The Collective, and next to the centre's car park.

Other stores to have followed the same path include The Entertainer, Clarks and F Hinds.

Councillor Ed Potter, Shropshire Council's deputy leader and portfolio holder for economic growth, regeneration and planning, said: “Wilko is a much-loved national brand, and we are pleased they’ve decided to relocate to new premises in the Darwin Centre and will continue to supply the Shropshire community with the very best in household and garden essentials.”

James Dorling, Head of Property of Wilko, said: "We love serving our loyal customers in Shrewsbury and are looking forward to welcoming families to our shiny new store in the Darwin Centre next year. Wilko is the home of little wins, providing simple solutions that help families get their homes and gardens sorted.”

Shropshire Council has also said that it is delighted with the way the Darwin Centre is performing amid the UK's Covid recovery.

A statement from the authority said: "The Darwin is now Shrewsbury’s primary retail offer and performing exceptionally well.

"Footfall continues to rise every week and the centre is approaching 90 per cent let, well above the post-Covid UK average.

"The major refurbishment of the middle level of the Darwin Centre completed in October 2020, included award winning new toilets and a changing places facility.

"A new specially created shopping gallery for independent traders called The Collective also opened in December 2020 and continues to flourish."

Councillor Potter added: “The relocation of Wilko consolidates and strengthens the Darwin Centre’s offer even further.

"The mix of national and independent brands, together with the completion of the refurbishment and new toilet facilities, has created a thriving town centre destination.