Reconomy increases UK waste processing capability with Casepak acquisition

Casepak recycling facility

Casepak, based in Leicester, employs 83 people across two recycling facilities.

Reconomy said the acquisition enhances its waste processing capabilities and reinforces its commitment to UK sorting and recycling infrastructure.

The firm has also acquired along Casepak’s sister company, Oceala.

Recycling and waste management company Casepak was founded in 1973 by George Smith.

It works with a range of commercial customers as well as partnering with local authorities throughout the UK to increase recycling rates, while Oceala specialises in providing waste management services to high profile retailers across the country.

This is the Reconomy Group’s fourth acquisition of 2021.

Mark Smith, joint managing director of Casepak, said: “We are extremely proud to have grown Casepak into such a successful company while remaining family-owned and operated.

"However, to continue to grow and take advantage of future opportunities the time is right to change the ownership structure and we are very excited to join up with the Reconomy Group. It will remain very much business as usual for our staff and customers, while providing further scope for increased innovation and development.”

Paul Cox, CEO of the Reconomy Group added: “We’re delighted to bring Casepak into the Reconomy family and wish a warm welcome to all of our new colleagues.

"Casepak is an innovative company, with a commitment to high quality and great customer service. We see great potential for the future as the Reconomy Group continues to build its portfolio of services and deliver a circular economy vision, helping our commercial customers work towards a sustainable future.”