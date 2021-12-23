Ladder for Shropshire: Lots of apprenticeship opportunities still being created despite challenging year

Amanda Carpenter, project lead for the Ladder For Shropshire

The pandemic has had a big impact on exam and qualification arrangements, and youngsters have had far less access to career guidance than usual.

There has also been huge uncertainty surrounding the employment market as thousands of people were furloughed, and unemployment amongst under 25s in Shropshire hit more than 4,000.

Against this backdrop, the Ladder for Shropshire has continued to generate opportunities for local young people. Hundreds of employers have been supported with impartial advice which has enabled them to offer and to fill apprenticeship vacancies.

A wide range of skills and levels have been on offer. Examples include level four IT software developer, level three accountant, level two carpentry, level three maintenance engineer, level three digital marketer, level two warehouse operative, and level thee administrator.

Many opportunities were created with small employers who are bouncing back from the effects of the pandemic and see apprenticeships as the way to build a strong team for the future.

Amanda Carpenter, project lead for the Ladder for Shropshire, said: “It has been really overwhelming to see the number of employers who are keen to offer opportunities to young people.

“Vacancies are continually being registered and the ‘Find an Apprenticeship’ site has a regular 200 plus great apprenticeships on offer across Shropshire each week.

“Employers have also stepped up to offer opportunities through Kickstart and we are beginning to see the first progressions in to apprenticeships, establishing real careers.

“Looking forward to 2022, there are still some difficult times to weather but there are really great opportunities for young people.

“We are hoping to once again hold the ‘All About Apprenticeships’ event at the Shrewsbury Town football stadium on February 8 and I would encourage young people, parents, teachers to come along and look at what is on offer.