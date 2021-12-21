Telford-based Sirane opens up manufacturing in the Czech Republic

New manufacturing site in Czech Republic

Sirane C&EE is based in Hranice, a small town in the eastern part of the country, within easy reach of the borders with both Poland and Slovakia.

A general manager, Michal Šedek, has been appointed as well as sales team members, and production is scheduled to begin by February.

Sirane MD, Simon Balderson, said: “Our new site in Hranice is a key part of our expansion plans for the next few years, and will allow us to have manufacturing within easy reach of much of Central and Eastern Europe.

“The location is ideal, situated in the heart of Europe, with excellent transport links, and we’ve been able to recruit an excellent team, starting with Michal and more recently the appointment of members of the region’s sales team.”

Sirane C&EE will offer everything that Sirane does in the UK – absorbency, flexible packaging including bags, pouches and films, and board-based products. Initially its manufacturing in Hranice will be focused on its absorbent products.

Sirane’s absorbency range includes absorbent pads for meat, seafood and fruit, ovenable pads, compostable pads and much more. Its flexibles range includes plastic-free pouches and films, cooking bags, recyclable pouches and films and more, while its board range includes a wide range of products such as salmon boards, cake boards, pizza boards, susceptor boards, plastic-free tree-guards.

Karl Heggarty, head of global sales, added: “Having spent time with Michal in the Czech Republic recently, and visited trade shows with him, I am certain we’re in good hands, and Sirane C&EE will go from strength to strength.”