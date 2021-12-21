Renewable energy platform launched

Kristina Rabecaite visiting clients at the Bagley Biogas AD plant

Kristina Rabecaite, now 28, has set up a renewable energy platform called PPAYA.

Kristina, who put herself through school, before being taken in and raised by her teacher’s parents, has produced innovative and groundbreaking technology that matches renewable energy generators – like farmers with wind turbines on their land – to big energy suppliers. PPAYA offers their suppliers the ability to set their own target price for their energy and secure the best price.

She works with a number of Shropshire-based renewable energy suppliers, particularly anaerobic digestion plants.

Kristina said: “Shropshire is a key location for renewable energy production with a large number of both anaerobic digestion and solar sites already producing much-needed green power. This is really important for the future of electricity generation in the UK and as we look at becoming a net zero economy and reducing the effects of climate change.

"It is important that moving into renewable power generation is as simple as possible in order to encourage other farmers and landowners to consider it worth their while.

"Making sure these farmers can secure a good price for the electricity they produce is key and this is where the technology we use at PPAYA can help. We scour energy markets looking for the best prices at which they can sell their power, so they can get on with their day jobs, safe in the knowledge they are not missing the best deal."

One organisation with which PPAYA works is Shropshire-based Bagley Biogas, which produces 750kw annually, powering 3,000 homes.

A Bagley Biogas spokesperson said: “We are incredibly proud and excited to be a part of Shropshire’s anaerobic digestion revolution and playing our part towards the UK becoming net zero and combating climate change. Working with PPAYA allows organisations like us to collaborate effectively and efficiently with big energy suppliers.