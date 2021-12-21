Double award win for marketing agency

Chris Ashworth, managing director at Competitive Advantage, presenting the award to Dorian Wallace

Celebrating victory in both Emerging Agency Star of The Year and The Best Professional Services Marketing Campaign Award, the Shifnal-based agency celebrated a night of success during the awards in London.

The Emerging Star of The Year Award went to Insynth’s marketing manager and BCU graduate Dorian Wallace who has been in his role for just over a year.

In that time, Dorian has led a full company rebrand as well as overseeing the restructuring of the customer’s journey, ensuring a positive experience for all prospects from the first point of contact to the implementation of their unique marketing requirements.

“Although, it is an individual award, I've been extremely lucky with the people I've been surrounded by, to learn from and to lean on,” said Dorian

“This award is a recognition for not just me, but the work the entire agency has done. It was our first time going to the CMAs as an agency and to walk away with two wins, one for our client, Sound Zero Acoustics and one for the team is huge for us.”

The Emerging Agency Star wasn’t the only award claimed by Insynth on the night as its client, Sound Zero also took home the prize for The Best Professional Marketing Services.