Construction firm chosen for £1.9m Craemer expansion scheme

Morris Property’s construction manager Steve Flavell with Craemer UK ‘s managing director Steve Poppitt and UK operations manager Phil Evans

The 13,000 sq m project will double the existing yard for Craemer UK ’s second production facility in Telford, which was opened in 2019 to extend its production and storage capacities for wheelie bins, pallets, storage and transport containers.

Work on the £1.9 million scheme is due to be completed at the end of January 2022. It includes fencing and providing drainage where water run-off from the yard will go through a petrol fuel and oil interceptor into a swale pond formed by Morris Property as an eco-friendlier approach.

Steve Poppitt, managing director of Craemer UK, said: “The extension of our existing storage and distribution facility at our second manufacturing site has become necessary due to the continued growth of our Shropshire based plastics manufacturing business.

"Craemer makes over two million high quality commercial and domestic wheelie bins each year and supplies over 70 per cent of UK Councils and municipal waste companies.

"The further expansion emphasizes both our company’s ongoing success and the Craemer Group’s commitment to investment in both the local and wider UK economy.

"We are delighted to be working with Shropshire-based Morris Group on this next phase of our UK expansion programme.”