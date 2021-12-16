Ladder for Shropshire: Engineering apprenticeships on offer with Telford firm

Adam Coates, trainee technician, with LVS operations director Richard Morris

Telford-based LVS Small Plastic Parts Ltd - one of Europe’s market leaders in plastic injection moulding - is seeking new engineering apprentices.

The business, which has been operating since 1975, will be working alongside Shrewsbury Colleges Group to provide the opportunities.

LVS specialises in providing a ‘one-stop shop' for high quality plastic products for various applications, particularly in the automotive industry, working with some of the world’s most prestigious brands to meet their specific needs.

It manages the full process - from concept, design and prototypes through to production of tooling required to make the moulds to operate the 35 injection moulding machines it has on site.

Richard Morris, operations manager at LVS, said: “We are looking to develop our future engineers with the right attitude and desire, working alongside Shrewsbury College, to ensure a succession plan is in place to take the business forward with new thinking and ideas.

"This is an opportunity to work on some of the latest technology in injection moulding ranging from robotics to 3D printing. LVS has its own tool room with the latest CNC equipment and also has its own metrology lab with 3D scanning and printing equipment.

“Our aim is to develop multi-skilled engineers with an all-round understanding of the business."

Corinne Brown, business development manager at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, said: “In our experience, the engineering sector has always been buoyant but there is no denying many have been adversely affected by the pandemic, so this is a great boost for the industry as we move into 2022."