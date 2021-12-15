Hollywood Bowl in profit despite pandemic impacts

The group includes a Hollywood Bowl at Bentley Bridge, Wednesfield, and an AMF Bowling centre at Shrewsbury

In its final results for the year ended September 30, the group registered a 0.9 per cent increase in its operating profit margin, going from 12.4 per cent to 13.3 per cent, with the group profit after tax increasing to £1.7 million.

As a result of the pandemic’s financial impact on business, the company registered a £9.6 million operating profit, three per cent down compared with the previous year. The group’s gross profits and revenues suffered the same fate sliding down to £61.6 million and £71.9 million respectively.

The group includes a Hollywood Bowl at Bentley Bridge, Wednesfield, and an AMF Bowling centre at Shrewsbury,

Chief executive Stephen Burns said: “The past year has been challenging but also rewarding.

“I am delighted about the excellent performance since reopening, including delivering record activity for both a single day and an entire month, exceeding our FY2019 trading levels on a like-for-like basis, and delivering a profit for the year.”

Pent-up demand was the main driver behind Hollywood Bowl’s positive results, as the company registered a record £20.1 million in August and 9.6 per cent increase in spending per game.

Hollywood Bowl said it had made a strong start to its current financial year with all centres open. It is on track to open a further 10 to 14 new centres by the end of the 2024 financial year.

“Notwithstanding the ongoing uncertainties regarding Covid-19 restrictions, we remain confident in the continued strong ongoing demand for fun, safe and family-friendly experiences,” added Mr Burns.