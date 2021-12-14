Freight company to support global success of Shropshire firms

Global Freight managing director Anton Gunter

Telford-based Global Freight has thrown its weight behind the 2022 Federation of Small Business Awards by sponsoring the International Business of the Year category in both the West Midlands and East Midlands regions.

It is the fourth year in which the company has sponsored the award and managing director Anton Gunter is urging businesses who wish to be recognised for their international success to get their entries in before the deadline early next year.

He said: “Shropshire is a vibrant county and we know from experience that there are many small businesses in the area which are operating sustainable export programmes and growing as a result of international trade.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for these businesses to celebrate their achievements and demonstrate the success of their global reach.”

The criteria for the International Business of the Year Award calls for novice and established importers and exporters to demonstrate how working internationally has benefited business profitably, growth and strategy.

Applications for the West Midlands heat, which includes businesses located in Shropshire, must be submitted by January 30 and expert judges will shortlist finalists ahead of the final on April 6, 2022. The winners will then battle it out with 11 other regional finalists at the national awards ceremony to be held in Glasgow later in the year.

Wolverhampton-based International Pipeline Structural Solutions Limited, which is a market leader in the supply of pipes, fittings and flanges, won the 2020 award for West Midlands International Business of the Year.

Mr Gunter said: “As experts in the export sector, we are delighted to be sponsoring these awards again and it will be fantastic, after a year’s break because of the pandemic, to get back to a face-to-face awards dinner and networking event.

“We’re really looking forward to finding out more about businesses in the area who are successfully trading around the world and it would be very exciting to see some Shropshire businesses making the shortlist.”