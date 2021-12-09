Milestone reached as Ladder for Shropshire backs 200 employers since relaunch

Shoothill digital marketing executive Ryan Lloyd

During that time the Ladder – in conjunction with the Shropshire Star – has worked to raise awareness of apprenticeships and to support employers to offer apprenticeships.

Employers have been supported with general advice, help to find an appropriate training provider and marketing and publicity to fill their apprenticeship vacancies.

The Ladder has been revisiting some of the early opportunities it has helped to provide to find out how the apprentices are progressing.

Ryan Lloyd joined Shrewsbury-based software specialist Shoothill as a digital marketing apprentice and has progressed to become a digital marketing executive.

He said: “It is quite unbelievable how much you can learn in 12 months. When I started, I had very little marketing experience but now I feel like I have been in the profession for years.

"Going into work every day and being surrounded by so much experience has such an impact on your professional development. My advice for anyone looking to launch a career, no matter your age or level of experience, is to just throw yourself into it. There is quite literally nothing to lose and everything to gain. It doesn’t cost you a penny.”

Rod Plummer, managing director of Shoothill, said he is very impressed with what Ryan has been able to contribute.

He said: “A combination of the working environment, his course and his own research has strengthened Ryan’s skill set and allowed him to become a valuable member of our team. Putting a young person in a dynamic, working environment allows them to learn so much in such a short period of time, which is only possible with an apprenticeship.”

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for Ladder for Shropshire, added: “Apprentices have contributed so much to the post-pandemic recovery and have made such an impact with many employers in Shropshire. Ryan is a great example of a successful apprentice on a great career path. I am looking forward to supporting many more businesses in 2022.”