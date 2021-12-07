Leadership Conference returning to Shropshire

Speaker Sir Clive Woodward OBE

Shropshire Council has partnered with events business, Shropshire Festivals, to host the event on March 3 at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn.

Speakers include international speaker, customer service expert, best-selling author and coach Michael Heppell, England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup winning head coach, former director of Sport Team GB and renowned business speaker Sir Clive Woodward OBE, and top female keynote speaker, professional adventurer, entrepreneur, and celebrated author Debra Searle MBE.

As well as thought-provoking keynote speeches and the opportunity to rub shoulders with Shropshire’s business elite, the event will feature trade stands, hands-on workshops, and a wellbeing zone as a reminder to prioritise mental health in the workplace.

Darren Edwards, of Shropshire HR, said: “The Leadership Conference 2022 will be the third time we’ve had the privilege of bringing the leadership conference to organisations across the region. It means even more being able to host this event at Theatre Severn and to welcome over 600 leaders from across the region. When we launched this conference in 2019, it was our intention to provide a platform from which we could bring high-profile speakers to Shropshire, and to engage, inspire, and motivate leaders from across the county.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Shropshire Festivals to make the 2022 event the resounding success which we know that it will be, and to inspire as many leaders as possible.”

Beth Heath, director of fun at Shropshire Festivals, added: “We are thrilled to be involved in planning this event. Shropshire has never experienced anything on this scale for business leaders before, so it is a huge opportunity for the region’s businesses to come together. As you would expect from Shropshire Festivals, we will be injecting our own brand of creativity into proceedings to create a relaxed atmosphere perfect for dynamic networking.

“No matter where you are in your leadership journey, there’s always room to grow. The benefits of good leadership trickles down through the business – as does poor leadership – so it is important to get it right.

“So, join us to hone your leadership skills, network with an audience of leaders and represent your company at Shropshire’s most high-level business event. You’ll take home ideas and inspiration that you will carry with you throughout your career.

“Our aim is for you to come away from The Leadership Conference feeling inspired, engaged, and challenged to reach your full potential as a business leader.”