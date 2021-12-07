Award win for Telford businessman following rags to riches success

Rob Stone of Instaloft

His business, Instaloft, now the UK’s largest installer of loft storage solutions, was officially launched in October 2014 and within a seven-year period, Rob has successfully scaled the business from a ‘one-man band’ operating from a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Telford, to a £14 million turnover empire, which now employs 127 skilled installers across six UK depots.

Now in its ninth year, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards celebrate the inspiring stories of entrepreneurs across the UK, recognising the hard work, determination, creativity and resilience required to rise above the rest.

Rob won the award on November 22 at a ceremony at Grosvenor House, London, joined by 1,200 entrepreneurs, judges, mentors, investors and partners to celebrate the unrivalled creativity, ambition and resilience of entrepreneurship in the UK.

The regional winners are now in the running to be named Great British Entrepreneurs of the Year 2021 at the national finals, with a date yet to be confirmed.

Rob said: “I founded Instaloft during a very challenging time in my life, where I didn’t have enough income to feed my family. Back then, if I had imagined walking away from such an inspiring ceremony as the Scale-up Entrepreneur of the Year 2021, I wouldn’t have believed it. It is an absolute honour for me to win such an accolade and I hope my story will inspire others who are starting out.