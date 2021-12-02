High street heroes recognised in the run-up to Small Business Saturday

Councillor Peter Scott with the owners of Box of Goodness in Newport

Although Small Business Saturday takes place on the first Saturday in December, the campaign aims to have a lasting impact on small businesses and drive home the importance of shopping local all year round.

‘High Street Heroes’ was launched earlier this year encouraging Telford residents to vote for the shop in their local high street which deserved most recognition.

Up to 30 High Street Heroes are being rewarded across towns in the borough including Ironbridge, Madeley, Dawley, Newport, Oakengates and Wellington.

Councillors are presenting each business with a trophy and certificate this week to recognise their hard work and the difference they are making in their local high streets, together with the support they have each given to their local communities.

The council’s Pride in Our High Street programme continues to support local businesses and retailers and since the initiative was launched across Telford and Wrekin, it has awarded businesses over £390,000 in start-up grants.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial and regeneration said: “Small high street businesses are so important across Telford and Wrekin and their value to local communities is recognised by Telford & Wrekin Council.

“We’d like to congratulate all the businesses who have been named as High Street Heroes and the efforts they are making to encourage people to shop local.

“These awards coincide with Small Business Saturday which is an opportunity to promote shopping locally but it’s not just about this day.

“Small businesses are for life, not just for Christmas, and residents are encouraged to support local businesses wherever they can throughout the year.”

Consumers who have shopped locally this year are encouraged to continue backing their local high street in the run-up to Christmas and beyond.