Apprenticeship opportunities available with housing provider

Liam Davies, trainee electrician at Housing Plus

Housing Plus Group, which provides homes and care services in Shropshire and Staffordshire, is recruiting for a housing and property management apprentice together with a property maintenance apprentice (trades).

In 2019 Housing Plus set an ambitious target to create 100 new apprenticeships in the group and supply chain within the next five years. It currently employs 36 apprentices, providing job opportunities and career development, and has a further 16 colleagues using apprenticeship training to boost their skills and improve their job prospects.

As a member of The 5% Club, it is part of a dynamic movement of employers committed to ensuring that five per cent of their people are in earn-and-learn roles. It believes that apprentices are the future stars of their workforce, with opportunities for rewarding careers making a positive difference to homes, lives and communities.

Liam Davies has recently completed his electrical apprenticeship and became a trainee electrician within the group.

Liam said: “With an apprenticeship, you’re learning all the time, not just in the classroom. I want to do a good job and be the best version of myself, I’m proud that I can say I am apprentice-trained."

Penny Johnson, early careers manager at Housing Plus, said: “When you join the Housing Plus Group family, you will become part of a valued-driven organisation.

"Whatever your role, you will have the satisfaction of making a positive difference, every day.

"We currently have several exciting opportunities for apprentices within Shropshire and Staffordshire. In Shropshire we are recruiting for a housing and property management apprenticeship together with a property maintenance apprenticeship (trades) and we would encourage anyone interested to apply."

For the housing apprenticeship visit https://careers.housingplusgroup.co.uk/Vacancy.aspx?V=872.

For the trades apprenticeship visit https://careers.housingplusgroup.co.uk/Vacancy.aspx?V=876.

For all apprenticeships vacancies visit https://www.housingplusgroup.co.uk/careers.

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for Ladder for Shropshire, said: “Housing Plus Group is a leading employer in our area and the Ladder for Shropshire is keen to support the group in the recruitment of their next apprentices.