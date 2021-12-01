Manufacturer nominated for two marketing awards

Contour team

The Shifnal-based firm has been shortlisted for both ‘Best Thought Leadership Campaign’ and ‘Best Use of Content Marketing’.

The awards will tale place in London on Thursday, December 2.

“It’s a pleasure to be recognised for the work we’ve been doing in the sector,” said commercial director Robin Mansell.

“To be nominated for not one, but two awards, goes to show that despite only being a small team, if you get your marketing right, you can compete with anyone."

Contour works in close partnership with M&E Consultants, healthcare design consultants, contractors, and clients to deliver their visions for far safer environments through its extensive product range.