Telford expansion for franchise group

Caroline Taylor, Adrian Taylor and Peter Molloy

Franchise Brands PLC is the principal shareholder in Metro Rod, ChipsAway and Ovenclean, all of which have seen significant investment and growth over the past year.

Metro Rod Mid Wales & Shropshire has now launched a depot on Stafford Park 17 in Telford, offering a local service to commercial and domestic property owners requiring a one-stop shop for drainage, pumps and tanker support – a move which looks set to create upwards of 10 new job roles in the coming years.

Meanwhile, ChipsAway Telford & Wolverhampton is thriving under new management, with its car care centre and mobile car repair offering having been taken over by local entrepreneurs with a wealth of experience in the vehicle repair sector.

Ovenclean, one of the UK’s original oven cleaning companies, also has a branch in Telford and Shrewsbury.

Robin Auld, marketing director at Franchise Brands, said: “Our aim is to expand the footprint of our business portfolio as widely as possible across the UK, so home and business owners alike can benefit from the wealth of services we can offer on their doorsteps.

“Telford has, for too long, been on the periphery of several of our networks but we now have an established presence in the area meaning that people have access to our services on demand, and they’ll be delivered by someone from the local area.”

Adrian Taylor, MD at Metro Rod Mid Wales & Shropshire, said: “Though we’ve covered Telford and Shropshire over the last 13 years, we felt we weren’t providing the people of Telford with the exact level of service required to ensure businesses weren’t being disrupted by drainage challenges. Our capacity to deliver 24/7 drainage and pump solutions from local engineers who know our customers area is a value we pride our business on.