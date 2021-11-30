Friday Hub bringing hundreds of businesses together

Johnny Themans of Good2Great

The Friday Hub, a collaboration between Bridgnorth-based business consultancy Good2Great and the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, is proving to be a huge success.

Around 300 people, representing a range of companies and organisations in the county, regularly take part in the hour-long online sessions.

Johnny Themans of Good2Great said that the event was launched during lockdown and had continued to grow and thrive.

“It’s a really useful tool for Shropshire businesses – not only are people sharing skills and knowledge but they are attracting new business through their weekly networking activities at the Friday Hub, as well as making new friends and contacts which will serve them well in the future,” he said.

Kim Gilmour of Connect Consultancy, based in Telford, said she had been attending the Friday Hub for over 18 months.

“It is one of the few networking events I have kept up over the lockdowns. It is short, fun and focused on giving you the opportunity to meet people in the chat rooms.

“I have built up lots of good contacts to the extent we often forget what we are supposed to be discussing because we have got to know each other so well.

“It has certainly helped with building the Know-Like-Trust factor you need in business and as a result, I have been fortunate to be able to provide some marketing consultancy to other members.”

Tullis Matson of Whitchurch-based Stallion AI Services is another fan of the event.

“I have been joining the sessions for a year and it has been a fantastic way of networking, helping us to promote the work we do here to the wider community around Shropshire.

“It is something that now, even though we are back to normal, is extremely useful as networking with like-minded business people can really help to boost your business.

“We have picked up work through it and sourced services – we enjoy using local businesses for our firm. I do genuinely think it is brilliant.”

Emma Chapman, manager of the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, said that the Friday Hub had been a real success story.

“We could not be more delighted with how it has brought so many people and businesses together.

“We launched it during the bleakest part of the pandemic to ensure that our business community in Shropshire still had a place to come together every week, share their experiences, advice and insights but also receive help and support from some inspirational business people.

“Over the months this recipe has proved tremendously popular and it has attracted huge numbers and developed a real family feel.