Estate agent shortlisted for award

Barbers' award-winning team in 2019

As winners of the award in each of the last four years, Barbers will be hoping to continue its success following the nomination.

The Relocation Agent Network is a national network of selected estate agents of which Barbers is a member.

The winner will be announced at a black tie evening Awards Dinner held at Hilton Birmingham Metropole on Friday, December 3.

The awards dinner, hosted by the television broadcaster Georgie Barrat, will close Relocation Agent Network’s annual national conference and exhibition.

The 2021 Best Regional Agent Award is an annual prize that gives the winner the opportunity to be crowned as the network’s best. It is awarded to the agent who consistently demonstrates the Relocation Agent Network principles, including quality customer service, support for fellow members and professionalism.

Gail Furnival, sales director at Barbers which operates across the region, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted in Relocation Agent Network’s Best Agent Regional Award category for the fifth time.

"The nomination is testament to our commitment to the network principles, particularly delivering the very best service to our customers. Our success has been a team effort over the last year and I’m extremely proud of everyone at Barbers."