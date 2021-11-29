Haulier picks up national award after just two years in business

STS team with their award

Haulier Severn Transport Services (STS), based in Welshpool, has been named Pall-Ex Member of the Year.

This award was voted for by members of the pallet network, which consists of over 90 independent haulage firms that work together to collect and deliver freight throughout the UK and Europe using Pall-Ex Group’s Hub and Spoke model.

STS is a shareholder member of Pall-Ex, covering postcodes across Shropshire and mid Wales on behalf of the network.

It was founded by directors Steve Goodwin and Mark Howard in September 2019, just six months before the pandemic and the first lockdown.

Despite these challenges, STS has consistently been one of the highest performing depots in Pall-Ex’s network of over 90 members, increasing pallet volumes steadily month-on-month.

The award is the second trophy picked up by the ambitious firm at a Pall-Ex ceremony, having previously won a regional award for its achievements.

Mark said: “We are so proud of the team. To be nominated for Member of the Year along with some quality long-standing members was a highlight, especially as this is voted for by the network.

“We have ambitious plans for the future, and we plan to build on our success by offering customers a truly global palletised freight delivery service with the support of Pall-Ex and the network.”

Kevin Buchanan, group CEO at Pall-Ex Group, added: “We are delighted to name Severn Transport Services as Pall-Ex Member of the Year and to highlight the work of Mark, Steve and the whole team, who have established a highly successful business in a considerably short space of time.

“This is testament to the commitment of all the staff at Severn Transport Services and their drive to succeed during a tough couple of years for the industry, promoting a can-do attitude, even in difficult circumstances.