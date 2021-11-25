Sykes Seafood acquires Telford-based food supplier

PIC BY BOB GREAVES. 7/8/2001. FAO HENRY CARPENTER. RUSKIM SEAFOODS, STAFFORD PARK 15, TELFORD. XXXX

Ruskim Seafoods, supplier of seafood products to the UK and Irish wholesale and Asian foods sector, has been acquired by Sykes Seafood.

Ruskim, together with Sykes Seafood and Klaas Puul, creates a $500m pan European shrimp focussed business that will offer products across the retail, wholesale, industry and foodservice sectors.

The combined businesses will operate five manufacturing sites across the UK, Europe, and Morocco as well as 10 distribution centres.

Alan Dale, group chief executive at Sykes Seafood, said: "Ruskim is a business we have long admired, and Bill and his family have built a fantastic business over the last 40 years.

"The Sykes Seafood and Klaas Puul team very much look forward to working with Ruskim's customers, suppliers, and colleagues to continue to build on the foundations that have been laid by the Mooney family over the last four decades."

Bill Mooney, managing director of Ruskim Seafood, added: "Over the past 40 years, we have established Ruskim as a major importer and distributor of Seafood, with trading partners throughout the world.

"We are now excited to be joining Alan and his colleagues at Sykes which will enable Ruskim to improve and expand its operations by utilising the processing plants operated by Sykes and Klaas Puul and to share their extensive network of suppliers."