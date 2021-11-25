Apprenticeship opportunity available with Telford law firm

Director Melissa Dyke and her co-Director Sharon Petford

The recently relaunched property law firm MSD Law, formerly named Donn & Co, is taking on two new apprentices in business administration level three.

The business, which has moved from Newport to Hadley Park in Telford, hopes the new apprentices can work together offering administration support to the firm whilst learning and gaining an understanding of the legal processes when buying and selling property.

Kerry O’Brien, from Juniper Training, who has been advertising the position, said: “We have successfully filled one position but there is still one more position for someone who will relish the opportunity to get a head start with a successful law firm. These types of opportunities don’t come around often.”

Director of MSD Law, Melissa Dyke, offers years of expertise in property law and with her co-director Sharon Petford is looking to develop their successful team and offering opportunities to others to expand the law firm.

Melissa said: “We are a modern and forward-thinking law firm and we are pleased as a firm to support and offer new opportunities for apprenticeships and feel that it is an important way to train and develop."

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for Ladder for Shropshire, said: “We are very lucky in Shropshire to have businesses offering opportunities in so many different sectors.