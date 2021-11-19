Newtown courier company uses lorry curtains to support air ambulance charity

Station Couriers with the Wales Air Ambulance

Station Couriers recently had the curtains on two single trailers and one rigid lorry designed with the Wales Air Ambulance branding.

There are also plans to have another set of curtains designed for a double deck trailer in the next few months.

The company is very proud to be able to promote the Wales Air Ambulance and their drivers ‘love to have the trailers on their lorries’.

The unmissable new curtains were designed by Now Group, and printed by WJ Leech who generously donated £500 to the cost.

Reflecting on why the company decided to support the 24/7 charity, Sian Jenkins, director of Station Couriers, added: “Wales Air Ambulance have always been a charity close to our hearts.

"We have always felt that Wales Air Ambulance do an amazing job and we know of family and friends that have needed to use the service.

"Living in such a rural area we would definitely be lost without the services of the Wales Air Ambulance.”

As well as rebranding their curtains, Station Couriers has donated £500 to the charity.

As the company is a key member of The Pallet Network, it takes part in their monthly lottery draw, which supports local charities.

Station Couriers won and donated their £500 winnings.

In April they are also planning a family fun day in aid of the lifesaving charity which will see Station Couriers along with members from Newtown Rugby Club attempt to break the world record and pull a lorry by hand down the length of the Welshpool runway.

The airside insurance was donated to Station Couriers by Towergate Insurance Brokers in Stoke.

Staff from Station Couriers recently had the opportunity to visit the charity’s Welshpool base to meet the Wales Air Ambulance crew.

They presented the cheque of £500 to the charity’s community fundraiser Dougie Bancroft.

He said: “The lorry curtains look fantastic. It’s unmissable and will bring awareness of the charity to everyone on the roads. Thank you so much to everyone at the Station Couriers for promoting our charity in its 20th anniversary year.

“The support the Wales Air Ambulance is receiving from the company is incredible. Their fundraising event next year sounds like a great day out for all the family. Thank you also to WJ Leech and Towergate Insurance Brokers for their support of our lifesaving charity.

"You are all helping save lives across Wales.”