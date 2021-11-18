Müller farmers to get milk price increase

By James PughBusinessPublished:

Dairy giant Müller has confirmed that it will increase the milk price it offers to farmers from January.

Müller's plant in Market Drayton
Müller's plant in Market Drayton

Dairy farmers who meet the conditions for the Müller Advantage programme will receive a milk price of 32p per litre from January 1 – a 2p increase.

The programme, which has seen 99.5 per cent of eligible supplying dairy farmers commit to it, aims to improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact.

Rob Hutchison, chief operating officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “The whole dairy supply chain is facing into increased inflationary pressure, and we know that our supplying farmers are seeing rising production costs.

“With markets strengthening, we wanted to make farmers aware of this decision as early as possible, giving them the information to support forward planning over the winter period.

“We will of course continue to monitor supply and demand in the coming months.”

Müller has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford.

Business
News
Farming
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News