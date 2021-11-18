Manufacturer Hazlin seeking bench joinery apprentices

Christopher Jones, managing director of Hazlin

Ludlow-based Hazlin specialises in the manufacture of bespoke architecturally veneered doors, panels, frames and a range of other products.

The business says it has dedicated time and support into the development of successful apprenticeships, to grow the next generation of bench joiners.

Christopher Jones, managing director, said: “We are keen to offer new apprenticeship opportunities as it means that the apprentices can work towards achieving a qualification that is recognised and is transferable.

"For Hazlin, it shows that we have a skilled workforce and that we are seen to be developing our people.

"It is something that we have done over the life of the business, as approximately 20 per cent of the factory work force have completed an apprenticeship and have remained with us, many of these are now in senior positions.

"We would really encourage anyone interested in becoming our next apprentice to make contact."

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for Ladder for Shropshire, said: “Hazlin approached the Ladder for support to discuss taking on some new apprentices, they had found it difficult to recruit in the past due to the location, which seems such a shame as these really are great opportunities that are waiting to be snapped up.

"I would encourage anyone who is looking to start their career in joinery to view the online vacancy that is actively being advertised via Shrewsbury College."

People can apply by visiting https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeship/-587187.

Jules Rhodes, business development associate from Shrewsbury College, added: “The new bench joinery apprentices will train in the workplace and attend Shrewsbury Colleges Group one day per week, working towards their level two architectural joinery qualification. This is an amazing opportunity to join an ever growing industry, with access to state-of-the-art equipment and extensive range of knowledge and experience."