Telford packaging firm opens new head office after outgrowing existing site

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 04/11/2021..Pic in telford at i2r Packaging Solutions Limited, where the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire : Anna Turner JP, was on hand to unveil a plaque to open the new HQ building and also present a Queens award to the business, and from there is: Peter Reay (Red tie, Co founder and Chief Executive) and Jon West (Silver tie, Co Founder and Chief Executive)..

Telford-based i2r Packaging has moved some of its team into Capital House, Hadley Park East.

The new head office will run alongside its production facility at nearby Innovation House at Hortonwood 30.

CEO Peter Reay said: "We've ran out of space. It's as simple as that really. We are continuing to expand our production facility at Hortonwood and we've opened this as our head office. We've got about 35 people here and 150 in total in the UK.

"We see our future in a very positive light."

The new office was formally opened by the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, at a ceremony held on November 4.

Mrs Turner was also on-site to present the aluminium foil tray manufacturer with its Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

The firm, which operates as part of the Italian Laminazione Sottile Group, was recognised for its excellence in international trade, which has seen it return outstanding year-on-year growth in the last few years.

Jon West, chief commercial officer, said: “The award was actually for the years up to 2019. We've grown again since then which is the reason for the move to the new office.

"Form here it's more of the same drive, commitment, thinking smart and following through with strategy.

"We're still seeing a huge increase in our export market and the UK market, and 2022 already looks really exciting.

"Our environment targets such as increased recyclability are already being smashed. Recycling of aluminium in 2021 is way above where it was in 2020."

On the impacts of the pandemic, Mr West said the company actually benefited from a sales increase, but admits it caused challenges within its operations.

"The pandemic from a sales point of view, we are one of the very fortunate companies to have done well. Our products sell into retail so with the closure of pubs and restaurants our sales spiked.

"Clearly, from a practical point of view it has been very challenging.