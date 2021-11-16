Telford site opens up access for business growth

Alex Smith of Andrew Dixon & Company, Liz Lowe of Morris Property, and Matthew Tilt of Lambert, Smith, Hampton

Just five of the 26 light industrial units, built by Morris Property at Access442 are now available for sale or to let at the site it owns and manages.

Its construction team continued working on site throughout the pandemic in line with government safety guidance. It completes the development of Access442, which provides 26 units, some 59,500 sq ft, attracting investment and jobs from a range of businesses.

Chief operating officer James West said: “It was a challenge but we were able to deliver the scheme thanks to teamwork and planning and adhering to Covid restrictions.

"We managed the number of people on site and changed how we worked, from temperature checks and hand washing, to carrying out temporary works, so we could continue to work and keep everyone safe.”

Nine of the 14 newly built units are under offer, with five 2,510 sq ft units remaining with car parking and bespoke fit out available.

Liz Lowe, head of estates at Morris Property, said: “We are not surprised by the interest as these are quality units in a great location. We are looking forward to welcoming more businesses to relocate here and grow.”

The diverse mix of occupiers at Access442 includes Baker & Son Schoolwear, which bought its 2,546 sq ft unit after originally moving in as tenants, print company Telford Reprographics and global organisation EWAB Engineering.

Andrew Dixon & Company and Lambert Smith Hampton are joint agents. Alex Smith, of Andrew Dixon, said: “The units are built to a high standard and the site has excellent communication links. Access442 has proved popular with a range of businesses that have recognised its appeal and we see that continuing.”