Telford shopping centre bucks national trend welcoming more than eight million shoppers since April

Telford Centre

Telford Centre has welcomed over eight million people in footfall since April, outperforming shopping centre benchmarks by 26 per cent.

Bosses say the performance reflects its growing regional dominance as a shopping and leisure destination.

Having finished 2019 with footfall growth of 10 per cent, the trend has continued despite challenging circumstances with stores seeing the highest growth in half-term and again exceeding growth benchmarks versus 2019 nationally by 39 per cent and the West Midlands by as much as 49 per cent.

Recent shop openings have included Quiz, Deichmann, Inflata Nation, Sketchers, Yankee Candle, The Confessional and Poundstretcher.

Glynn Morrow, centre manager, said: “The fact we have outperformed to this extent is recognition of the way Telford Centre has developed to a really strong regional shopping and leisure destination.

"Our convenient location as well as the wide range of brands including Primark, M&S, River Island, H&M, Zara and Superdry to name just a few.