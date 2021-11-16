Telford garden centre invites shoppers to support charity with Christmas event

Taking place from 5pm to 9pm on November 25 in Dobbies’ Telford store, the Christmas shopping night will showcase festive ranges, and feature competitions, discount vouchers, demos and sampling.

Customers will have the opportunity to make donations to Dobbies’ national charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust, write festive messages on Christmas baubles for the Wish Tree, and win prizes in a festive raffle.

The Christmas Your Way raffle will offer customers the chance to win all the items featured on specially created Christmas trees.

There’s a tree for chocolate fans in partnership with Lindt, one for kids with Living Nature, one for those who love their pets with Chuckit, gardening gurus with Burgon and Ball, and fashionistas with Powder.

The raffle will open on the night and close on December 17.

Dobbies’ Telford store will offer an exclusive preview of its Christmas grotto and customers will be able to enjoy a two-course festive meal at its restaurant for £12.95, choosing from vegan and vegetarian options as well as traditional turkey with all the trimmings. This is bookable in advance.

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager, said: “Christmas is a time of year we all look forward to at Dobbies’ Telford store, and we can’t wait to welcome people for a full festive experience with our late opening evening.

"There will be a free welcome drink and a range of Christmas gifts, decorations and products to choose from.

“Most importantly, we are raising funds for our national charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust, who do incredible work with young people across the country. It’s going to be the perfect way to get the festive season started.”

Donna Bednarek, senior relationship manager for Teenage Cancer Trust said: “We are absolutely delighted to be collaborating with Dobbies as they stay open late on November 25.

"The donations from Dobbies’ customers will enable us to give the gift of care from our nurses, or the gift of community on one of our specialist units, to young cancer patients across the UK.”

For more details visit dobbies.com/events

There is a £1 donation to attend, with all monies raised going to Teenage Cancer Trust – this is available in-store in advance or on the night.

Dobbies is also going to be sharing some festive joy in the run up to Christmas, celebrating community groups, charities, clubs and neighbourhoods who make a difference to their local areas.

Not Your Average Community will see three local groups from across the UK win £1,000 to spend on decorations to brighten up their area for Christmas.