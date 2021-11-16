New sales structure in place at Shropshire pipe and drainage distributor

Pipekit's new starters

This autumn has seen five new team members join the Shrewsbury-based firm in the biggest recruitment drive since the company evolved a decade ago.

Following the various business challenges faced over the last 18 months, Martyn Rowlands, MD and owner of Pipekit, took stock at the start of 2021 and looked to reorganise and invest in the sales and customer service offering, the firm said.

This new make-up sees the workforce split into three geographical teams – north, central and south – with each area having a dedicated sales executive and customer service advisor.

New starters to the business are sales executive north Paula Lovegrove, sales executive central Jane Cutler, sales executive south Stephen Pillow, customer service advisor north Hannah Upton-Evans, and customer service advisor south Chloe Roberts.

These five join customer service advisor central Joanna Trocka, who started at Pipekit in May 2020. The sales executive and customer service advisor for each area will work closely together to win and deliver business in their respective areas.

The new look sales and customer service team will report into Jamie McQueen, sales director, who, as part of the recent business evolution, has also become a shareholder at the company and will sit on the Pipekit board alongside Mr Rowlands.

Mr Rowlands said: “As with most businesses and companies across the world, the last 18 months have been unprecedented and offered up many challenges.

"One positive from the process was that it allowed me as owner and MD of the company to have a moment to reflect and look to introduce ideas and plans to help us evolve and strengthen our offering going forward.