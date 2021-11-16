Hencote signs up to Shropshire Chamber

General manager Mark Stevens

The Hencote estate in Shrewsbury is the latest recruit to the chamber’s growing numbers – and says it has joined so that it can play its part in helping the region recover from the impact of the pandemic.

General manager Mark Stevens said Hencote was delighted to be joining the chamber at such an important time for the region’s economy.

“The chamber brings together many of the best businesses in the region and helps them share and learn from each other’s experiences in a unique way, as well as playing an important role in representing our interests.

“We want to play a full part in helping our business colleagues and partners in any way we can, either by sharing our own experiences or by hosting events, team-building days, corporate functions or business seminars at Hencote.

“Hencote can certainly offer a little star factor to corporate events and we are happy to work with any business to provide them with a venue to remember for their functions.”

Mia Carter, director of membership at Shropshire Chamber, said: “Hencote is a fantastic addition to our growing network of businesses here at Shropshire Chamber. The View is an amazing venue and one we have been delighted to host chamber events at previously.

“Like Hencote, Shropshire Chamber sits at the heart of the community. We work with and support companies of all shapes and sizes and represent all sectors. Wherever you are based in Shropshire, membership of your county’s accredited Chamber of Commerce makes you part of a growing network with a host of solutions to support your business every step of the way.”

Hencote made history earlier this year when its Mark I 2018 red wine struck gold at the International Wine Challenge (IWC) – widely regarded as the Olympics of the industry.