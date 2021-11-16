Cycle hub takes advantage of free Chamber membership

Ian Matthews from Shropshire Cycle Hub receives the Chamber membership from McPhillips duo David Wauchope, left, and Paul Inions

Among the latest recipient is Shropshire Cycle Hub, a young Shrewsbury-based charity that has already made a big difference to hundreds of lives across the county.

From humble beginnings renovating a handful of bikes for people displaced by war, the hub has evolved into a pioneering charity, committed to addressing the big challenges of our time.

Cycling is proven to be major contributor in reducing obesity, improving mental health, countering air pollution and climate change, and addressing transport poverty and rural isolation.

The hub says it aims to create a healthier, more sustainable and vibrant county, whilst actively promoting active travel.

Based at the Riverside Shopping Centre, it has three employees and over 20 volunteers renovating bikes for people who could not otherwise afford one, and providing discounted repairs for those on low incomes.

“Our membership of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce will benefit us in many ways,” said Sian Davis, from the hub.

“As a young but fast-growing charity, input and advice regarding strategy and marketing will be invaluable, and likewise support and ideas regarding our digital marketing and social media presence.

“We have already taken advantage of the superb free webinars, and look forward to meeting and being involved with fellow Chamber partners going forward.”

The Charity Membership Fund is being delivered in conjunction with Enterprise Flex-E-Rent, McPhillips and Aico – three ‘ambassadors’ who have all donated to the fund to support the third sector.

“The past 18 months have been particularly tough for many charities, with the Covid-19 lockdown cutting off vital income streams,” said Mia Carter, Shropshire Chamber’s director of membership.

“So, we felt this was the perfect time to create an opportunity which would make a positive difference to local charities, at a time when it will be of maximum benefit.

“The fund gives these organisations access to our essential level membership, which includes a host of benefits such as HR, tax, legal services and health and safety support.

“It also entitles them to a wide range of discounted training programmes, and attendance at six chamber’s network club sessions of their choice.”

To qualify for consideration, the organisations must have a Shropshire postcode, and an annual turnover of less than £1 million.