Cheers to new staff as vineyard grows

Sheelin Davies and Emma Bell

Kerry Vale Vineyard, near Montgomery, established in 2010, has recently expanded its cafe to accommodate increasing number of visitors and has recruited two new team members to assist with this growth.

Following a busy summer, proprietors Russell and Jan Cooke have recruited 16-year-old Emma Bell as an apprentice in the cafe. Emma, who lives just over mile from the vineyard, said: “I am thrilled to have been given this opportunity. Kerry Vale Vineyard is a lovely place to work.

“The Cooke’s have really welcomed me and I already feel like part of the family.

“The vineyard is very interesting. Although my main job is in the cafe, I am learning all about wine, how the vines are grown and maintained and about the Roman history of the site which is fascinating. I’ve also just been involved in my first harvest, which was great.”

The vineyard has also recruited Sheelin Davies from Montgomery to assist in the kitchen and front of house. Owner Jan said: “We are delighted to have Sheelin working for us, She has a wealth of knowledge and experience and is a real asset in our busy cafe.”

Following fantastic grape growing conditions this year the vineyard had a bumper harvest which will resulting in the production of around 10,000 bottles of red, white, rosé and sparkling wine. The new staff will assist with serving and selling this wine once produced.

Russell added: “Our tours and wine tasting packages are very popular, and we are receiving lots of website bookings from people purchasing vouchers as gifts. We expect to be busy with the shop and online sales leading up to Christmas, so this recruitment is key to managing this demand.