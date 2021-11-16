AceOn to join forces with MCS at Solar & Storage show

AceOn founder Mark Thompson

Telford-based AceOn Group will showcase its new AceOn2.6 residential energy storage battery at Solar and Storage Live at Birmingham’s NEC ahead of the rollout of the product in the new year.

AceOn is also sharing a stand at the event with MCS – the Microgeneration Certification Scheme – to underline its commitment to helping train a new generation of installers equipped with the skills to deliver a green revolution in the UK’s energy industry.

The three-day event is the country’s biggest renewable energy exhibition, featuring more than 150 exhibitors from around the globe and it is expected to attract over 4,000 visitors.

AceOn founder Mark Thompson said the AceOn2.6 represented the culmination of the Shropshire company’s three decades of experience in the battery and energy storage industry.

The UK-designed battery would have a market-leading warranty of ten years or 7,000 cycles, a 2.6kWh capacity and installer-friendly plug and play technology. It will be lightweight and adaptable and ideal for retrofit and new build installations.

“We are immensely proud to be bringing the AceOn2.6 storage system to the market in the new year and believe it can play a really important role in converting this country to renewable energy.

“What makes the AceOn2.6 special is that it has come about through a partnership between AceOn and leading international manufacturers in the battery and renewable energy sector. By working together, we’ve been able to develop a quality energy storage at a very competitive price.

“Using an energy storage battery like ours enables households to capture the energy created by photovoltaic solar panels and give residents the opportunity to use it as and when they need it, making their renewable generation even more efficient. This can reduce their carbon emissions and also, importantly, save money on their electricity bills. Those savings can also help lift vulnerable people out of fuel poverty.

“The AceOn2.6 is ideal for retrofit installations, which is hugely important if we are going to convert the vast majority of the UK’s existing housing stock to renewable technology.

“And it will be supported at all stages by AceOn’s UK Service Centre, which is why our partnership with the MCS to help set new national standards and train installers to meet them is so important to us.

“Having a great product which will significantly reduce residential carbon emissions is no good unless we have the people who can fit them – and fit them safely and correctly. That is what we have been working with MCS and our training partners to achieve.”

The partnership with MCS sees the two organisations sharing stand A41 at the Birmingham event.

Mark said AceOn was also taking a second stand at the event to demonstrate its work on a major project bringing old electric bus batteries back to use to store electricity for use on Cranfield University’s campus.

AceOn has been working with Oxford-based specialists in power electronics and battery management systems Brill Power as well as the university on the scheme, thought to be the first of its kind in the country.

Ian Rippin, CEO of MCS said, “We are looking forward to attending Solar and Storage Live later this year and hopefully having the opportunity to meet with installers face-to-face. After a disruptive year I think it is a really important time for the renewables industry to come together as we focus on the future opportunity. We are sharing space with partners AceOn to highlight the benefits that battery storage can bring to a solar installation and to share details of our new Battery Storage Installation Standard that we will be launching at the exhibition.”