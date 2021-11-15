Estate agent sponsors Shifnal football team

From left, Patrick Smitheman, Ruby Showker, Harriet Anslow, Bal Showker and Ruby Drakeley

Patrick Smitheman, managing director for Harwood The Estate Agents, was sympathetic to the request for the young players to wear black winter jackets to and from matches and decided the business would also benefit from the name – on the jackets being seen more widely in the community.

The sponsorship request was made by Bal Showker on behalf of parents of Shifnal Town U10s girls football team who, despite a very disruptive 2020/21 season, won the Shropshire Women & Girls Management Cup together with the Shrewsbury Town in the Community Cup as well as being victorious in all 13 league games.

“As we move up to U11s, we are actively seeking reputable businesses to support our successful team,” said Mr Showker, who is still indebted to Harwood The Estate Agents for supporting a personally difficult relocation to Telford.

“Thanks to Harwood, the winter jackets with their logo will be worn by the girls to not only help them during the winter months, but will be refined to using for training and match days.

“Therefore, brand advertisement on the jackets that can be worn at school and outside football.”

Mr Smitheman: “We were delighted to be able to assist Mr Showker with his move to Telford some years ago and were really chuffed when he approached us to help support Shifnal Town U10s.