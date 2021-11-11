Sales and profits ahead for B&M

In the UK B&M was up 1.3 per cent on the same period in 2020.
Against 2019 group revenue was up 16.8 per cent as sales remained significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.
In the Uk there has been a change in the sales mix towards general merchandise and high sell-through across spring/summer seasonal ranges leading to limited markdown activity.
Pre-tax profit for the half year was up 2.4 per cent to £241.4 million.
There have been 14 new B&M UK store openings and nine store closures the six months.
Chief executive Simon Arora said: "The group has performed strongly throughout the first half of our financial year, with customers continuing to be drawn to our value for money offer .
"We have responded decisively to supply chain challenges by leveraging our strong supplier relationships and we have improved in-store execution. As a consequence, we are fully stocked heading into the golden quarter, with stores already showcasing our excellent Christmas ranges. To colleagues across the group, I express my gratitude for their dedication, skill and commitment, which have made these results possible.
"Although the pathway to a 'new normal' remains uncertain and the industry faces a number of supply and inflationary pressures as we enter the second half of the financial year, we are very confident that the B&M Group is well positioned to navigate these and will continue to be successful both in the UK and in France."