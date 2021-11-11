Poundland launches first national TV ad campaign

Alan Devally in a still from the new TV ad

It comes after big 2021 store makeovers across its chain of more than 800 stores.

The campaign opens on Saturday, November 13.

The campaign will put the spotlight on the discount retailer’s top-to-bottom transformation after undergoing the biggest change in its history.

Pouncland now operates from anew customer support centre in Midland Road in Walsall town centre which involved an investment of £5 million.

With the theme “This is Your Land”, the ads feature actor and comedian Alan Devally and will showcase a mix of seasonal items and essentials over the initial two-month campaign. The ad can also be viewed at poundland.co.uk/thisisyourland.

The commercials allow Poundland to reach out to regular customers and those who may not have seen the huge changes, from store makeovers to new openings and extensive changes to ranges from groceries to stationery and entertainment to health and beauty.

The scale of the transformation over the past two years has been dramatic.

More than 400 Poundland stores now have PEP&CO shop-in-shops, offering clothing for all the family. All 800-plus stores feature contemporary PEP&CO homeware, while over a quarter of its stores now also offer chilled and frozen food.

In addition to major new launches, across the store, every category has been revamped with new products that deliver amazing value on a much broader range of customer favourites.

Alos today, it can be revealed that Poundland is behind the exciting new electronics brand Viido, which launched quietly with its own website www.viido.tech last month with a collection of 60-plus high quality, sleek and stylish items, including three already approved by the Good Housekeeping Institute.

Viido offers a range including wireless earbuds for £10, fast-charging cables for £2.50, ultra-slim keyboards for £12 as well as headphones, smart watches, fitness trackers, and kids’ gadgets.

The website has been updated to reveal that Viido would be the new electronics brand for Poundland in the UK and sister company Dealz in Ireland, Spain and Poland.

Poundland managing director, Barry Williams, said: “It’s time to tell customers – old and new – that Poundland is changing and it’s time to come and take another look.”

“Our regular customers can already see the store makeovers, but we know there’s millions of people who need to be told what we’ve become.

“But as much as we’re changing to bring new ranges to customers, our promise to deliver amazing value is still as strong today as it was 30 years ago.

“And across the UK, our proud colleagues are ready to show customers new and old what we’ve now got in store.”

Poundland’s investment in a TV campaign marks the next stage in its transformation programme which will see continued investment in new stores, refurbishment and relocations in support of UK retailing.